Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $62,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after buying an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 382.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.