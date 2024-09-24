Gateway Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gateway Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

