BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 72,267 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,414 shares of company stock valued at $107,147,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $206.30. The company has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

