BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 859,288 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 10,896.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 859,288 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $59,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 262.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 69,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1,250.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

