Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.41.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

