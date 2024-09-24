Gateway Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 205,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

