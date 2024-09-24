Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $278,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a PE ratio of -488.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.