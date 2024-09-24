Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 170 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Promethos Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 120.0% during the second quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $658,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVA

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $166.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.