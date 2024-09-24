Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116,579 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.77 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

