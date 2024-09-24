Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $501,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

