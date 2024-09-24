Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. HCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 5.9 %

YINN stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

