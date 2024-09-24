Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.14 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $224.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average of $229.68.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

CDW Company Profile



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

