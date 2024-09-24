Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $159.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays upped their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.