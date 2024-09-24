Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.63.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.71. Dover has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 162.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Dover by 110.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

