Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.25.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$73.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0938104 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.