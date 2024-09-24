Cormark Upgrades Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) to “Moderate Buy”

Cormark upgraded shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Telesat Price Performance
Telesat stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.29. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($5.34). Telesat had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $111.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telesat will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat
About Telesat
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telesat
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Williams Sonoma Stock Could Be Ripe for a Short at Current Levels
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Roku: Unlock the Future of Connected TV With This Top Pick
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Intel’s Spin-Off Strategy: A Bargain Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.