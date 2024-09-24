Cormark Upgrades Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) to “Moderate Buy”

Cormark upgraded shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Telesat stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.29. Telesat has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($5.34). Telesat had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $111.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telesat will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telesat by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,778,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 25.8% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

