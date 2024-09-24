Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 314,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

