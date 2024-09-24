Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of TGI opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

