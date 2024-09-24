Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FITBO opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.
