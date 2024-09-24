Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stake Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Barclays started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.60 and its 200-day moving average is $268.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $296.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

