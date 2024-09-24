Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $12.77 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 74,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.42.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

