Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 24,506 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,506 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,791 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $240.53 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

