Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 840,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CFG stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

