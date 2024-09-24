Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Clorox worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.76.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.