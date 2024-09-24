Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.64% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $16,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 80.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 369,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Mizuho started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

