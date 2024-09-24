Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,410 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.94 and its 200-day moving average is $217.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

