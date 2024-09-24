Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 810 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $18,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

