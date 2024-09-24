Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,355 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Commerce Bank raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,720,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.