Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,897 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after buying an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,176 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $276.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.15 and a 200 day moving average of $267.08.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.