Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.85.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

INSP stock opened at $216.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

