Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

PSX stock opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

