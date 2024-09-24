Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital raised its stake in Medpace by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $361.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.88.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

