Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 101,635 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,635 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

