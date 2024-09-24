Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 49,590 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $23,358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 218.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

