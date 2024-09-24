Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 242.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,547 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 743,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 214,458 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in Amcor by 2,741.7% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 60.0% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 225,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 1,157,878 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

View Our Latest Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.