Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,376 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ashland by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,686,000 after acquiring an additional 198,913 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the second quarter worth about $14,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 9.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,864,000 after buying an additional 149,483 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 429,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 106,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Ashland Stock Up 0.3 %

ASH opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

