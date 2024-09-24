Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,424 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 863,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

