Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 913,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,371,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

