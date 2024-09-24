Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in Gartner by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 9,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 14.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $516.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $517.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

