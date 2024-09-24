Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,474 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 26.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Oshkosh stock opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

