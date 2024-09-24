Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 5,708 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,687 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

