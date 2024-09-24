Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

