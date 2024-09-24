Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 416.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Diageo by 12,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.61%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

