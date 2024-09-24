Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 897.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHH opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

See Also

