Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 982,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 147,386 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

