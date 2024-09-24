Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the second quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,254,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIPI stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

