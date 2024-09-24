Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $393,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $30,300,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

