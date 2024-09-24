Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 72 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,724.89 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,401.01 and a twelve month high of $1,899.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,751.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,761.04.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

