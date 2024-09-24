Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 72 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance
NYSE:WTM opened at $1,724.89 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,401.01 and a twelve month high of $1,899.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,751.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,761.04.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than White Mountains Insurance Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.