Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 484 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

