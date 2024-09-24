Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

